Housing plan rejig

SHIPLAKE’S draft neighbourhood plan has been revised.

The document, which outlines policies for new housing in the village until 2034, is out to public consultation until April 21.

It will then be examined by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, and an independent inspector before going to a referendum.

The plan says all planning applications must meet the needs of diverse groups of villagers, including young people, local workers, small families, older residents and those with disabilities.

Most new units should have between one and three bedrooms and development should also preserve the green space between Shiplake Cross and Lower Shiplake.

The plan also sets out policies on the environment, leisure and amenities, heritage, business development and other matters.

A copy can be inspected at Lower Shiplake post office, the Baskerville pub, Shiplake memorial hall, Binfield Heath Stores or on the village website.

Questionnaires can be completed at shiplakevillages.com

Hard copies can be obtained by emailing clerk@shiplakepc.com