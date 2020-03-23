Monday, 23 March 2020

Staying in

A PARISH councillor in Sonning Common is self-isolating to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Dirk Jones says he is protecting himself and the people around him. He is not showing any symptoms and will only leave home when it is essential.

Councillor Jones said: “I’m just doing what I think is right. If I have to go out I will. It’s reducing the risk.”

