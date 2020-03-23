Skills training

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
Monday, 23 March 2020
TWO Peppard parish councillors are to have training.
Chairman Jeni Wood will learn how to develop her leadership skills and Councillor Ruth Raunkiaer will be training in neighbourhood planning and on her roles and responsibilities.
The sessions are run by South Oxfordshire District Council.
23 March 2020
