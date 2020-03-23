Gone missing

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
Monday, 23 March 2020
RESIDENTS of Sonning Common are invited to apply for a vacancy on the parish council.
Parish clerk Philip Collings said the council was entitled to declare the vacancy because Councillor Jake Coombs had not attended any meetings in six months.
Cllr Coombs joined the council in May but has failed to respond to attempts to make contact.
23 March 2020
