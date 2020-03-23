Monday, 23 March 2020

Neighbour objection

A NEIGHBOUR has objected to plans to extend a house in Wargrave.

The Hunt family want an extension to the side of the first floor of their home in Fidlers Walk.

But Atheer Khalil, who lives next door, has objected to the application made to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority.

Mr Khalil says: “The proposed extension may have an impact on the character of the local area as it would be of a different character to those of the neighbours.

“This would also have an impact on the street scene as it does not blend with the surroundings.”

He says the extension would cause loss of privacy and overlooking and the gap between the two houses would be reduced to 0.5m.

