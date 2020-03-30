Pavilion paving set to be repaired

PAVING slabs around Leichlingen Pavilion in Henley are set to be replaced.

Some of them are broken, which has created an uneven surface, while areas of grasscrete have subsided, creating water pools when it rains.

The existing materials were laid when the pavilion was built 30 years ago.

A report to the town council, which owns the land, says the area looks “tired and dated”.

It has budgeted up to £50,000 for the work.

This would also include replacing a number of upright bricks under the steps leading into the pavilion. The steps would also be pressure washed and white lines would be repainted along their edge.

The report, written by parks services manager Karl Bishop and estates manager Becky Walker, says: “The area looks tired and dated and a number of the paving slabs have broken, creating an uneven surface.

“There are also areas where paving or grasscrete has subsided.

“It is made up of different surfaces, including a grasscrete area, paving slabs in pedestrian areas and block paving from the car park to the pavilion.”

The report says that some block paving, which was laid about seven years ago to replace broken paving, would also be replaced.

The area measures about 500m sq.

A Tarmac road area providing access to the car park would not be replaced.

The repaving work, which is expected to cost more than £25,000, is allowed under permitted development rules so would not need planning permission.

Once the council agrees its refurbishment plan, including materials, the work will go out to tender.

Leichlingen Pavilion was built in 1990 and is named after Henley’s German twin town and is home to Henley Bowls Club.