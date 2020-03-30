Parking problem

RESIDENTS in Nettlebed have complained about a shortage of parking spaces.

Several people living in Lion Meadow say that tenants are parking in the turning area, which is hindering visiting carers and could hamper the emergency services.

The bin lorry is also forced to reverse from the doctors’ surgery into the estate so that it mounts the kerb, which has created a “bog”.

One resident, speaking on behalf of others, told a parish council meeting that there were 16 bungalows on the estate and several tenants had two cars.

They asked the council if it would consider putting tarmac over two grass areas to create at least three more spaces.

The council said it would confirm who owns the land before discussing the issue at its next meeting.