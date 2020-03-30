Monday, 30 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Parking problem

RESIDENTS in Nettlebed have complained about a shortage of parking spaces.

Several people living in Lion Meadow say that tenants are parking in the turning area, which is hindering visiting carers and could hamper the emergency services.

The bin lorry is also forced to reverse from the doctors’ surgery into the estate so that it mounts the kerb, which has created a “bog”.

One resident, speaking on behalf of others, told a parish council meeting that there were 16 bungalows on the estate and several tenants had two cars.

They asked the council if it would consider putting tarmac over two grass areas to create at least three more spaces.

The council said it would confirm who owns the land before discussing the issue at its next meeting.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33