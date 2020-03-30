Monday, 30 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Barn needs reinforcing

A LISTED barn in Goring could be reinforced to protect it from storm damage.

Brakspear, which owns the Catherine Wheel in Station Road, wants to install additional side walls inside the building behind the pub.

It says it would only carry out the minimum work needed to protect the Grade II listed structure.

The company accepts the metal fastening straps would have a negative impact but says they are necessary to prevent damage and the work is reversible.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will decide the application.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33