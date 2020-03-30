Barn needs reinforcing

A LISTED barn in Goring could be reinforced to protect it from storm damage.

Brakspear, which owns the Catherine Wheel in Station Road, wants to install additional side walls inside the building behind the pub.

It says it would only carry out the minimum work needed to protect the Grade II listed structure.

The company accepts the metal fastening straps would have a negative impact but says they are necessary to prevent damage and the work is reversible.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will decide the application.