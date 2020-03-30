Debate on pub future

THE Red Lion in Peppard could be listed as an asset of community value.

The move comes after landlord Jason Lunnon quit in December after only seven months at the Brakspear pub.

Now Peppard Parish Council is to ask South Oxfordshire District Council how to have the pub listed as a community asset.

The community would have six months to make an offer if it was put up for sale, although Brakspear wouldn’t have to accept the bid.

The council will also write to the pub company asking what plans it has for the pub.

Councillor Joe Berger told a parish council meeting: “We need to know what Brakspear’s intentions are and what the likelihood is of finding someone to run it.

“If we do nothing then someone might turn up and buy it and build a house.”

Chairwoman Jeni Wood said it was unlikely there was anyone with the necessary funds to buy the pub.