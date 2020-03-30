£11,000 in grants

Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
Monday, 30 March 2020
ORGANISATIONS in and around Peppard are to receive grants from the parish council.
Councillors agreed to make the payments before the next financial year beginning on April 1.
More than £4,000 was awarded to Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road.
The village school’s parent-teacher association received £2,000 and the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators £1,300.
The Fish volunteer centre, a charity in Sonning Common providing transport to people in need, and All Saints’ Church, Peppard, were each awarded £1,000.
The remaining grants were as follows: Sonning Common Health Centre — £700; Peppard Relief in Need — £300; Peppard News, Sonning Common Youth Club, Springwater Church, Peppard Sports Pavilion and Field Charity — £250 each; Rapid Response Ambulance — £100.
