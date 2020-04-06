Support for vulnerable

COUNCILS across Oxfordshire have worked with the voluntary and community sector to develop a simple point of contact for those who have been told by the Government that they have been identified as extremely vulnerable and should self-isolate for 12 weeks.

It is aimed particularly at those with no support

network.

A Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: “We know this long-term restriction may cause additional concerns for those without any nearby support and we want to make sure any shielded resident who doesn’t know where to turn is not handling these additional worries alone.”

A dedicated phone line is manned by a centralised team who will be able to offer advice on a range of issues.

It is open from 8.30am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm at weekneds.

If you or someone you know has been identified as extremely vulnerable by the NHS and has no support network, call 01865 897820 or send an email to shield@

oxfordshire.gov.uk