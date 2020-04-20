Developer cuts number of homes amid parking fears

PLANS for some new homes in Henley have been changed following criticism by town councillors and neighbours.

John Gidman wants to demolish an existing bungalow and garages in Greys Road at the junction with Deanfield Avenue and Church Street, and build two two-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom flats.

He says the bungalow is in a poor condition and has not had any improvements made to it since it was built in the Fifties.

Mr Gidman previously sought permission for five homes but has now reduced the number after Henley Town Council objected on the grounds of overdevelopment of the site and lack of parking.

Because of the alteration the consultation period was extended until today (Friday). Architect David Parker says the change represents a “substantial reduction in scale” of the scheme to create an “attractive sustainable form of development”.

He said: “The revised proposals address all the concerns and objections raised in the consultation period.”

A number of Greys Road residents opposed the original scheme.

Duncan Campbell said that six parking spaces would not be enough for five properties.

He said: “There is already much parking on pavements and verges in the area and this further development can only increase such behaviour, which is dangerous to pedestrians [and] mobility scooters, which are forced into the road.”

Lynette Hawkins said: “The free parking on Greys Road serves residents all the way down to the Reading Road and once residents leave for work it provides parking for office workers.

“This additional strain on spaces will impact not only on existing residents but businesses in the town centre.

“Due to the inadequate parking provision, cars very often park on the double yellow lines at the corner of Greys Road and Church Road, making it extremely dangerous for both pedestrians and drivers trying to cross or enter at this junction.”

Sue Vivian-Wright said: “I am extremely worried that this constitutes overdevelopment of a relatively small site.

“There is a new block of flats next door in Deanfield Avenue, plus further flats on the opposite corner of Greys Road.

“Parking is a huge problem in Henley and although some parking has been provided, most homes now have two cars, so where is it proposed that all these extra vehicles park? Already cars are being left at the side of various roads, causing traffic jams in the morning and evening and problems for pedestrians trying to navigate the pavements. The dangers are obvious.”

The Henley Society also objected, saying: “This corner plot is prominent in Henley’s townscape and requires sympathetic redevelopment.

“It is in the central conservation area and is also on one of the busiest routes to and from the town centre.

“The present proposal is over-intensive, lacks adequate parking provision and lacks space for any meaningful landscaping.

“The number of new dwellings should be substantially reduced and space made available to contribute to the town’s tree-planting programme.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by May 21.