Cabinet reshuffle

THE Liberal Democrat councillor for Goring has been appointed joint deputy leader of South Oxfordshire District Council.

Maggie Filipova-Rivers, cabinet member for community services, has assumed the position alongside Green Party councillor Robin Bennett, the cabinet member for economic development and representative of Berinsfield.

They succeed Lib-Dem councillor David Turner, who represents Chalgrove and has stepped down from cabinet and his role as member for finance.

Lib-Dem councillor Leigh Rawlins, who represents Sonning Common, has taken on the finance portfolio, having previously led planning.

He will be supporting council officers as they respond to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lib-Dem Anne-Marie Simpson, councillor for Cholsey, has taken on the planning portfolio and her first priority will be to ensure that the emerging local plan proceeds through the inspection process.

Council leader Sue Cooper has made the changes to her top team to reflect the current demand and operational changes caused by the virus crisis.