Bonfire plea

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Monday, 27 April 2020
BONFIRES should not be lit to incinerate waste during the coronavirus pandemic.
Oxfordshire County Council says this is because its recycling centres are closed during the lockdown and the fumes could be harmful to those with respiratory problems.
It is advising people to store their rubbish in bags until restrictions are eased and compost garden waste where possible.
27 April 2020
More News:
Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say