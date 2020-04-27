Monday, 27 April 2020

Bonfire plea

BONFIRES should not be lit to incinerate waste during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Oxfordshire County Council says this is because its  recycling centres are closed during the lockdown and the fumes could be harmful to those with respiratory problems.

It is advising people to store their rubbish in bags until restrictions are eased and compost garden waste where possible.

