Leader appeals for more time to finalise housing plan

THE leader of South Oxfordshire District Council has asked the Government to relax targets for achieving a housing strategy in light of the coronavirus.

Sue Cooper said the council’s planning department remained operational but that many staff had been redeployed to help cope with the pandemic.

Housing and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick had threatened to take control of the council’s local plan after it threatened to scrap or rewrite it.

He then allowed the council to retain control of the process as long as it can prove it is making sufficient progress in order for the document to be officially adopted by December.

The Liberal Democrat and Green coalition that now runs the council had threatened to devise a new “radical” plan to replace the one agreed by the previous Conservative administration before Mr Jenrick stepped in.

Now Councillor Cooper, a Lib-Dem who represents Benson and Crowmarsh, has asked the minister to delay adoption of the plan due to the covid-19 crisis.

She said: “I would like to make the case for relaxing determination target dates and the requirement to maintain five-year housing land supply for a short period while local authorities are rightly moving significant staff resourcesto work on supporting residents through the covid emergency.

“Our planning department is currently under pressure as we have had to redeploy staff to our coronavirus community support hub, working with county, NHS and police partners. It would not be a surprise if our excellent record on meeting determination target slips while we have fewer staff available in our planning and legal teams.

“Several parish and town councils, civic societies, council officers and elected members have expressed their concerns to me about our ability to adhere to national planning deadlines during the crisis and the resulting risks that local planning authorities will be exposed to.”

The coalition wanted to withdraw the old plan due to concerns about the number of houses and the impact on the environment.

But critics said the council would put at risk more than £200 million of government funding for infrastructure improvements across Oxfordshire.

Cllr Cooper also said it had been difficult to handle planning applications during the lockdown due to social distancing measures.

She said: “Officers and members of the planning committee are disadvantaged by not being able to fully understand the impact of some developments as a result of the restrictions on site visits. Use of photographs and videos is not quite the same.

“We must be careful not to undermine confidence in local democracy and our planning system by weakening or reducing public — or indeed councillor — participation in order to meet determination target dates on planning applications.

“I worry that the pressure to meet targets will significantly reduce our ability to get such developments right and open the council up to challenge from developers and residents alike.”