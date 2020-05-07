Residents urged to join in national VE Day celebrations from home (carefully)

RESIDENTS are being encouraged by South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day tomorrow (Friday).

The district council wants everyone to take part in the nationwide commemoration, which marks the end of war in Europe after the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

It wants people to make red, white and blue cakes, buns or muffins and to decorate their homes.

It is also asking for photographs and will collate these to form a photo montage to record the occasion.

The county council will continue to mark the anniversary throughout the weekend by posting video messages on its Facebook page from Oxfordshire’s council leaders and serving military personnel. It will also upload residents’ photos of sites across the county that played a part in the war to its Twitter profile.

The county council is reminding people to stay at home in line with the Government’s coronavirus rules in order to protect each other and the NHS from the effects of the pandemic.

A two-minute silence will be held from 11am today (Friday) across the country in a moment of remembrance. The Royal British Legion will then hold a VE Day livestream on its website from 11.15am.

This will run for 80 minutes and feature people who were alive at the time speaking about their experiences.

There will be stories and memories from those who served and made sacrifices during the war.

This will be hosted by TV presenter Sonali Shah and the programme will also feature contributions from social historian Julie Summers and cook and influencer Melissa Hemsley.

Tim Stevenson, Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, will deliver a message about the importance of VE Day from 2.50pm via the county council’s Facebook page.

Then from 3pm residents are invited to take part in a nationwide toast of remembrance from their own homes.

The official wording is: “To those who gave so much, we thank you”. The Queen will address the nation from 9pm on BBC 1 at the same time her father, George VI, gave his radio address in 1945.

This will be followed by a national singalong of Dame Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again.

To submit photos to the district council, email communications@

southandvale.gov.uk