Changes at parish council as chairman stands down

THE chairman of Peppard Parish Council has resigned but is to remain a member.

Jeni Wood, who was appointed two years ago, says her decision was for personal reasons.

It comes as another long-serving councillor and former chairman has resigned.

Councillor Wood lives in Stoke Row Road with her husband Barry, a former schools inspector and also a former chairman of the council.

Both are former Henley town councillors and mayors and lived in Blandy Road in the town until they moved to Peppard in June 2014. They both also served on South Oxfordshire District Council.

Cllr Wood, who joined the parish council in 2017, will be replaced by Councillor Joe Berger until a permanent replacement is chosen in May next year.

She said it was a privilege to serve on the council and she enjoyed working with her colleagues.

“It’s been very nice and without any politics at all,” she said. “Believe me, after I’d been on the town council for many years, it’s a joy.

“We don’t always agree on everything but that’s based on whatever it is you’re discussing, not on whether your party will approve. There’s never any nastiness.

“I would not be able to tell you what politics and which party anyone in the parish council follows. It’s wonderful and makes such a difference. Everybody does their best.” Cllr Wood said Cllr Berger was a “steady pair of hands” with plenty of experience.

He praised her, saying: “She’s very experienced and a very effective chairwoman and obviously has a long history of public service.

“She’s been very sympathetic in dealing with all our local issues. If people have problems, she’s always willing to hear what they have to say.”

Cllr Berger, 61, used to work in finance and has lived with his wife Finola, 61, in Colmore Lane, Kingwood, for about 20 years. The couple have three grown-up children.

He said he wanted to continue the council’s good work.

“Obviously we have got to do the general administration, keep the village clean and support the commons conservators, helping them to look after Peppard and Kingwood commons.

“I think we are very keen to increase funding for local people and some of the local charities.

“The primary school is always short of funds and I want to be seen to be helping there.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Simon Crouch has resigned from the council after eight years of service.

He said: “I’m throwing in the towel. There’s no single reason. Traditionally, April is the time of year when councillors tend to stand down because usually in May the new councillors and chairman are elected.

“I feel it’s time to let new blood and new ideas come through after eight years. We have achieved a lot in the last few years.”

Cllr Crouch, 65, a former chairman and deputy chairman, praised his fellow members for helping to organise the £240,000 refurbishment of the cricket pavilion.

He and his wife Mary, 62, live opposite the building in Stoke Row Road and said its transformation was one of the council’s proudest achievements.

Cllr Crouch said: “We were fortunate to work with the district council to get a grant and the cricket club helped raise money. Together, we effectively managed it throughout. I’m very pleased with that.

“I enjoyed working with the cricket club and I think we made a good team. We’ve both been putting a lot of effort into making sure the pavilion runs smoothly.”

He also praised the introduction of faster broadband in the village, which the council achieved by working with the Better Broadband for Oxfordshire programme. The speed used to be one or two megabits per second but is now 30Mbps.

“We worked with them to make sure it got to the right places and encouraged them to roll it out quickly,” said Cllr Crouch.

He also praised his former colleagues and the council staff. Cllr Crouch said: “It has been great to work with the team that we have at the moment. They’re all very good councillors.

“We’re very keen to look after our grass verges in the village and we’re very keen to control speeding. We have a community speed watch group and it’s my hope to remain a member of that team.

“The parish clerks have also been very good. Linda Collison, who was the first I worked with, was immensely useful and knowledgeable. Latterly, Joanne Askin is proving very, very good as well and has a great eye for detail and great dedication to the job, in common with Linda.”

Cllr Crouch, who worked in the satellite and telecommunications industries before he retired, will now spend more time pursuing his hobbies, which include horology and restoring classic military vehicles.

Cllr Wood said: “Simon has been very, very good. He masterminded the refurbishment of the pavilion. It was a joint effort by the councillors but he very much led it.”

Cllr Berger said: “Simon has done a remarkable job. To have driven through the pavilion refurbishment and been the key person who made sure we didn’t risk all the money, got the cricket club on board and saw it through to its conclusion is quite remarkable.

“He has done a remarkable job but I think he might find it difficult to let go and will be there with words of advice for us.”