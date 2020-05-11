Firms in fear over grants after office register error

COMPANIES trading from a Henley office block may not be able to claim government compensation for the coronavirus lockdown because the building wasn’t registered for business rates.

Now the owners of the businesses fear they may not survive the next few months because they don’t know whether assessors will be able to value the premises until the pandemic has passed.

They pay a single monthly bill to their landlord Regus, which opened the Henley Building at a former industrial unit in Newtown Road in October 2018.

This is supposed to cover rent, rates and utilities but when they applied for rate relief grants of between £10,000 and £25,000 they were told they didn’t qualify because of the oversight by South Oxfordshire District Council.

The council, which is administering the scheme on the Government’s behalf, collects rate payments and was meant to tell the Valuation Office Agency that the building had re-opened but failed to do so.

The agency froze the listing on its database when the old building shut for refurbishment in 2017, during which three properties were merged into a single one, and has no record after that.

Now it has agreed to conduct an assessment following a request from the council and Henley MP John Howell after the businesses asked him to step in.

However, it isn’t clear when this will be done and the companies fear the agency could evaluate the offices as one building and not as 91 separate units, which would prevent the tenants from claiming.

The council says that the businesses may be eligible for some funding anyway following the Government’s announcement of a descretionary grants scheme but the details of this have not yet been made clear.

The businesses include currency exchange firm SAT FX, which moved to the three-storey complex soon after it opened and employs six people, two of whom are currently furloughed.

Chief executive Adam Cotton says the mix-up has made a stressful situation worse.

Mr Cotton, who lives in Peppard with his wife Alison and three young children, said: “We’re falling through the cracks in something that’s meant to help at a difficult time. I don’t know whether it’s the fault of Regus, the district council or the agency — all I know is we can’t claim the money we’re owed.

“I’ve always paid my bills but if Regus wasn’t paying rates, how did they know what to charge me?

“It’s worrying because while a grant probably isn’t needed to keep us going, it’s a morale booster and a spur to keep us soldiering through.

“It’s also symbolic — it feels unfair not to get something we’re entitled to and which other businesses are getting without this obstruction.

“I’ve had a huge email exchange with many different people and it has been a real uphill battle. This has caused a lot of worry among the other tenants as people could lose jobs. The agency says it is prioritising cases where hardship is possible but we don’t know what to expect. We can survive another three to six months but we’d struggle if it lasted a year.”

Jon Simmonds, of Newtown Gardens, Henley, has been running his marketing agency Rocket Science Digital from a unit at the Henley Building for about a year.

He said: “The Chancellor’s announcement of the small business grant was a lifeline because our main client provides about two-thirds of our revenue and has put all work on hold.

“The grant could keep us afloat. While at the moment we’re not in imminent danger, we’re going to be really struggling a month from now. I was very concerned when the district council said it had no record of my business or even the Regus office. It seems ridiculous that there’s no official listing.

“None of us know what’s happening next but we’re hoping for a positive outcome. We’ve got to keep the lights on somehow.”

George Rowberry, director of recruitment agency Mode, and his five-strong team were among the first tenants to move into the building.

He said: “When we heard about the grant we thought it ticked all the boxes and we’d definitely need it as we’ve been hit pretty hard.

“I hope everyone involved understands how important that money is. There are livelihoods on the line and it’s unfair that we’re in this position so there must be a big push to wrap this up.

“We’ve got one new employee who came just too late for the furlough scheme but we’re paying them anyway because we know they have bills to pay. There’s money in the pot and we’re not going to fold in the next few days but we can’t hold out forever. Even when the lockdown ends it will take a month or two to get back to trading normally.”

Regus says the council knew of the change of use because it granted planning permission and the agency could have scheduled a follow-up because it knew the premises were being refurbished. It says it will pay all retrospective rates and confirm tenancies so the tenants can claim the relief.

The council told Mr Cotton it was doing all it could to speed up the process, including chasing assessment contractor Capita.

An official stated: “I fully sympathise with your situation but there is currently no eligibility and no way the council can make a payment to you on the Government’s behalf… as far as the Henley Building is concerned, it should have been reported much earlier and that has been a failing for which I am very sorry.”

A council spokeswoman confirmed it was the authority’s duty to register the building and it is now asking the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to push the case forward.

She warned that under government rules, the council can only pay the grants if the agency agrees to assess each unit individually.

In a later statement, the council said: “Regardless of the Valuation Office Agency’s decision, many of the businesses may be eligible for some funding.

“This is because the Government has announced a new discretionary grants scheme for businesses that weren’t eligible for the initial covid grants. We’re awaiting details from the Government on eligibility for the new scheme and how businesses can apply.”