Don’t use skate park

THE skate park in Henley has been used against advice during the coronavirus lockdown.

The facility at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, is closed, together with the other playgrounds operated by the town council.

However, there have been reports of its being used so the council has installed a tape barrier to act as a reminder that it is out of bounds.

Town councillor Kellie Hinton said the guidance issued by Boris Johnson about some parts of the lockdown being eased had caused confusion about what was now open.

“Skateboarding is a sport and therefore people might think the skate park is open,” she said.

“The police have received calls and they approached us to ask if we would consider fencing it off. We felt fencing was a bit extreme so at the moment we are going to put up this barrier tape.

“I want to be clear that you can use the open spaces as much as you like but the skate park is the same category as the outdoor gym and the playground, which is closed.

“We still have a duty to make sure our facilities are as safe as possible and these facilities will remain closed until we receive further guidance from the Government.

“We have had more than 30,000 deaths in this country and I hope people will see the tape and respect the rules.”

She encouraged anyone who saw people breaching the restrictions to call the police non-emergency number, 101.