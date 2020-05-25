Monday, 25 May 2020

IT heroes

THE leader of Oxfordshire County Council has praised its IT staff.

About 3,500 members of staff have been working from home using technology online since late March.

Councillor Ian Hudspeth said: “Despite such a big change in our working lives it has all happened pretty seamlessly.

“This is a huge tribute to ‘behind the scenes’ professionals in IT who have undoubtedly been the unsung stars of the show.”

