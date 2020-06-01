Monday, 01 June 2020

Carefulre-opening of facilities

THE car park and tennis courts in Charvil have been re-opened.

Members of the parish council agreed the move after the Government eased some of the coronavirus lockdown measures.

The facilities at East Park Farm, which had been out of action since March, were
re-opened on Wednesday last week.

The council is asking tennis players to follow social distancing rules at all times.

Last month, it had to warn people about using the multi-use games area, which remains closed until further notice.

A council spokesman said: “We provide some of the facilities that can now be used but we are also an employer and it is important that any relaxation of the strict measures does not endanger council staff.

“The council would discourage use of the multi-use games area as it is a relatively enclosed space, close to many other fenced-off areas.

“We apologise if this is disappointing to people looking forward to broadening their horizons but it does take time to get everything right.

“Returning visitors from outside Charvil who have not been able to access the area since before the lockdown may be surprised to find the paths around the lakes much busier than they are used to.

“Many Charvil families have had the time in the lovely weather to appreciate this gem on their doorstep, so please respect these new users as they walk, cycle and appreciate the nature on their doorstep.”

The council will only accept bookings for one tennis court at a time.  Enquiries should be sent to bookings@charvil.com

