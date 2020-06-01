New plans to extend listed home

NEW plans to enlarge a Grade II listed house in Henley have been drawn up.

Jo Saunders is seeking planning permission and listed building consent to build an extension at the back of the property in Norman Avenue and make internal changes.

The house is in the Henley conservation area and a similar application in October 2019 was rejected by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The council said the plans could harm the integrity of the building and its historical significance.

The revised application says: “The alterations proposed have been carefully considered so as to have no effect on the established elevations and the conservation area.

“The proposals have been designed sympathetically, reinforcing the sense of scale and building hierarchy.

“The new contemporary glazed rear elevation will be detailed to contrast against the solidity of the traditionally built rendered masonry.

“By providing transparency, this lets the building be viewed from the outside garden areas and from the inside out, looking on to the garden and the established external green space.

“This arrangement, if approved, causes the least disruption/intervention into the fabric of the listed building and is self-supporting, enabling the historic parts of the building to be retained and needed.”

The kitchen would become a family and study space, retaining the original door positions.

The application says: “Taking the conservation officers’ advice and to avoid the proposed new work becoming too visually dominant, the roof has been divided into two parts, the primary part being that over what is proposed to become the kitchen with the adjacent utility space being inserted into the existing external rebate and roofed over with different material, a traditional metal.”

The council is due to make a decision by June 11.