Monday, 01 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Narrower road plan

CONSULTATION about plans to introduce traffic-calming measures in Harpsden closes today (Friday).

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is proposing to reduce the width of the carriageway in Gillotts Lane.

It says this would help improve road safety by moderating the volume and the speed of traffic on the road.

The council says the lane has been artificially widened over time by vehicles attempting to pass each other.

The work would involve a “kerbed build-out” on the north side of the carriageway about 200m south-east of the junction with the Gillotts School exit.

The width of the carriageway would be reduced from 4.6m to 3.25 m.

There would be additional signage and lining improvements.

Priority would be given to traffic travelling north-west towards Greys Road.

The consultation ends at midnight. Comments can be submitted by email to consultations.oxfordshire.gov.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33