Business grants ‘not enough’

THE Government’s latest grants for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic will not provide enough support, says South Oxfordshire District Council.

The council is assessing how many businesses across the district may be eligible but can only support a small number of these.

Across the country, the Government is providing an extra five per cent of funding in addition to the money it provided in the first round of business grants last month.

The council aims to start paying grants by early next month and is setting up the online application process.

Only those businesses that were trading as of March 11 will be eligible. They will be subject to tax if the business makes an overall profit once the grant money is included.

Businesses which have applied for the coronavirus job retention scheme are eligible to apply and the grant funding will also be awarded to businesses that are ineligible for other support schemes.

The Government has provided initial criteria within which councils can create a discretionary scheme. Businesses which have received cash grants from any Government coronavirus-related scheme are ineligible for funding from the discretionary grants fund.

The Government has also asked councils to prioritise certain types of businesses for grants but it wants them to exercise their discretion within the following criteria:

• Small businesses in shared offices or other flexible workspaces such as units in industrial parks which do not have their own business rates assessment.

• Regular market traders with fixed building costs, such as rent, which do not have their own business rates assessment.

• Bed and breakfasts which pay council tax instead of business rates.

• Charity properties in receipt of charitable business rate relief which would otherwise have been eligible for small business rates relief or rural rate relief.

Councillor Leigh Rawlins, cabinet member for finance on the council, said: “We now have the challenge of trying to spread this money to as many businesses as possible while ensuring they also receive a meaningful amount to make any kind of a difference.

“The simple truth is there is not enough money to do that. We will see if we can try to identify the businesses most in need but that won’t be easy.”