Plan to put public toilet in recreation ground on hold

PLANS to install public toilets at Makins recreation ground in Henley have been put on hold by the town council.

It comes after a survey of residents found the majority were against the idea but the number of responses was small.

The council is exploring the idea of introducing a single unisex toilet, with disabled access, in the car park off Greys Road.

A total of £80,000 has been set aside in the capital expenditure budget for this year.

The council held the four-week public consultation on the issue in February amid concern among residents about antisocial behaviour at the skate park in the recreation ground.

Some skaters, including children, were going into the Saracen’s Head pub in Greys Road to use the toilets.

A virtual meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee last week heard that just 84 people responded to the consultation and, of those, 64 per cent were against, 32 per cent were in favour and four per cent undecided. Deputy Mayor David Eggleton supported the idea of the toilet, saying he had witnessed young people going in the bushes.

He said: “It is not a very pleasant sight and I’m sure it is not a pleasant sight for people visiting Henley either.

“The pub across the road used to take people but the landlord didn’t want too many people, especially young people, because it doesn’t look good.”

He said that not enough people had taken part in the consultation, adding: “It is not just people in Henley that use the skate park — people come from Slough, Thame, Maidenhead and all over and they wouldn’t have been part of this.”

The committee was split 4-4 in a vote and chairwoman Kellie Hinton used her casting vote not to pursue the plan at this stage.

Members said that providing signage to the nearest toilets at Greys Road car park, which is a six-minute walk away, would be more cost-effective and welcomed by residents.

Councillor Glen Lambert suggested having another consultation “for more clarity”.

He said: “This would be months in the future. We don’t do anything now but at a suitable time gather public opinion properly.”

The council has received quotes for the toilet from two providers of between £62,000 and £71,000, with annual cleaning and maintenance estimated at another £8,500.

Councillor Sarah Miller said: “It is a huge amount of money. We can keep sending surveys but I think everyone has said what they feel and from what I’ve read they don’t want a toilet.

“Perhaps in time we can look at it again. I think that appropriate signage directing people towards Greys Road would work for now.

“Use the money for something else. We are coming out of lockdown and it is a heck of a lot of money and we could do something else.”

Councillor Donna Crook said: “If we did another survey and it came back the same, would you want another survey done until you get the right answer? You are going to have to listen to people if they don’t want it.”

Councillor Ian Clark said: “You have got to listen to the people. They have voted against it, so please take note. Don’t waste taxpayers’ money.”

Mayor Ken Arlett said that 84 responses was a tiny proportion in a town with a population of about 12,000.

“I am in favour of trying to progress it,” he said, adding that he would like to discuss the idea with Headway Thames Valley, a charity based at Brunner Hall in Greys Rad, on the edge of the recreation ground.

Fifty-four per cent of people who were against the toilet and 23 per cent of those in favour said it would lead to problems such as vandalism, graffiti and drug use.

Nearly 20 per cent of all respondents felt the scheme was too expensive and that the money would be better spent in other areas.