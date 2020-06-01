Hostel sale postponed

A YOUTH hostel near Goring has been taken off the market following a campaign by villagers.

The Youth Hostel Association has withdrawn its

44-bed centre at Hill House in Streatley from sale for at least a year.

It follows a public meeting at Goring village hall in February at which more than 50 residents spoke.

It is understood that the association, which claimed the hostel wasn't financially viable, wanted to sell the Victorian property for conversion into housing.