Helpline for vulnerable

VULNERABLE people are being encouraged to seek support despite the easing of some lockdown restrictions.

Nearly 21,000 people in Oxfordshire were sent letters in March, telling them to stay at home until June 30 and to avoid face-to-face contact and group gatherings for 12 weeks.

At the same time, Oxfordshire County Council set up a phone line for shielded people wanting help with buying food and collecting medication. This has been receiving between 50 and 100 calls a day.

Operations manager Myra Evans said: “The phone line is a clear route into the council for those identifying as ‘shielded’ and it allows vulnerable people to have their enquiry dealt with quickly.”

For more information, call 01865 897820 or email shield@oxfordshire.gov.uk