Car park fees return

FREE parking in car parks in South Oxfordshire will end on Monday.

The district council temporarily stopped charging on March 26 to support key workers during the coronavirus pandemic and to help residents shopping for essential items, such as food and medical supplies.

Car parks will operate with normal charges from Monday, meaning visitors must display a ticket or have a valid online or text payment confirmation.

New permits will be issued to anyone whose permit would has expired since lockdown.

NHS staff and care workers can still park free if they apply for a pass to display in their vehicle.

Councillor David Rouane, cabinet member for housing and environment, said: “To support NHS staff and care workers we will continue to offer them free parking when displaying a covid-19 pass.

“This is just a small gesture of thanks for the vital work they have carried out, and continue to carry out, during the pandemic.”

To claim a pass, email

carparks.southandvale.uk@

sabagroup.com and include proof of your employment.