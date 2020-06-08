Monday, 08 June 2020

Safety is priority for school journeys

NEW measures have been introduced to make school journeys as safe as possible.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, carried out risk assessments at schools to ensure there was enough space available for children to be collected and dropped off safely.

In some cases, pick-up points were moved to larger areas where there is more space.

New guidelines state how many children can be carried by school transport providers.

Councillor Lorraine Lindsay-Gale, cabinet member for education, said: “We wanted to focus on conditions as children arrive at and leave school and the measures introduced — with more under consideration — will certainly assist with allaying any anxieties that parents, pupils and teachers may have.”

With the Government hoping all children will return later this year, the council is working on a series of temporary changes to roads and transport networks. Ideas have been sought from councillors and there has been support for more 20mph zones and cycle-only lanes

Oxfordshire will receive a share of the Government’s £250 million emergency active travel grant and councillors were asked how this money could be spent.

They supported school streets, a traffic control measure to restrict vehicles around schools at certain times of day.

