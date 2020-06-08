Monday, 08 June 2020

Resignation

A MEMBER of Peppard Parish Council has resigned.

Ruth Raunkiaer, who lives in Stoke Row Road, was appointed in July.

She said she felt her skills and experience could be put to better use elsewhere.

She came to Britain in 1983 from Copenhagen in order to study at London Business School. She has a master’s degree in law and set up a management consultancy company but is now retired.

