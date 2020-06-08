Resignation

Neighbours on song for 10th and final carers tribute
Monday, 08 June 2020
A MEMBER of Peppard Parish Council has resigned.
Ruth Raunkiaer, who lives in Stoke Row Road, was appointed in July.
She said she felt her skills and experience could be put to better use elsewhere.
She came to Britain in 1983 from Copenhagen in order to study at London Business School. She has a master’s degree in law and set up a management consultancy company but is now retired.
