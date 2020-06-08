Budget deficit likely to rise as a result of coronavirus

THE coronavirus crisis could increase Henley Town Council’s budget deficit.

Ian Reissmann, chairman of the council’s finance, strategy and management committee, said the council had to respond to the pandemic.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the committee, he said: “I don’t think there’s any doubt that the final figure for this financial year is going to be a long way negative of the original budget for obvious reasons and that we’re going to have to take considerable action to deal with the crisis.

“We’ve already been hit by various costs, additional costs, and that is going to be a factor that affects us for perhaps longer than just this financial year.”

Opposition Councillor Will Hamilton said the council needed to “seriously think” about how it could improve its finances.

He said: “We weren’t in the best position before the crisis.” Cllr Reissmann said the council had introduced measures before the crisis to tackle the deficit, including raising its share of council tax.

In January the council agreed to increase the precept by 13 per cent in order to bring down the deficit.

This means that a typical band D householder is paying £108.50 a year, an rise of £12.62.

The increase was meant to reduce the council’s predicted overspend of £160,000 by more than a third, yielding a deficit of about £99,500 for 2020/21. Without raising the precept, the shortfall would have risen by almost four times from last year’s figure of £47,700.

This was based on an increase in staff salaries, investment in public services, maintenance costs and grants to charities and community groups.

Over the past decade, the council has run an increasing number of services dropped by South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council to save money.