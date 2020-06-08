Council to invest funds in more ‘ethical’ industries

HENLEY Town Council is to reduce its holdings in the tobacco, oil and gas industries.

It wants to adopt a more “ethical” strategy for its investment portfolio, which is managed by Redmayne Bentley and Investec.

Councillors have instructed the firms to reduce its holdings in other industries such as chemicals and mining.

They want to ensure the council has holdings which are in line with its decision last year to declare a climate emergency.

At the same time, the council has a duty to protect the value and income of its investments on behalf of Henley’s council taxpayers.

Its current policy allows Redmayne Bentley and Investec complete discretion to choose investments subject to prioritising security, liquidity and yield.

As of February, the Redmayne Bentley portfolio had direct exposure to oil and gas producers of 5.8 per cent by value and 11.9 per cent of income.

The Investec portfolio had direct exposure to oil and gas producers of 2.66 per cent by value and seven per cent of income.

Both portfolios have additional “invisible” exposure to fossil fuels through investments in funds, bonds and fixed interest securities.

Ian Reissmann, who chairs the council’s finance, strategy and management committee, told a virtual committee meeting last week that the council had considered ethical investment previously.

He said: “It’s something much more mainstream nowadays in regards to investment managers and when we raised this with them recently they already had policies or emerging policies on that.”

Councillor Will Hamilton urged his colleagues to set a 12-month time limit on removing holdings in the tobacco industry.

He said: “It’s only a very, very small part of our portfolio with one of the investment managers but I think we should look to remove tobacco from our investment portfolio.”

Cllr Reissmann said: “I completely sympathise but I do not think we can set a date to make that decision.

“I think we should discuss with them how we can get that down to zero and whether we should push to do it in the 12 months if possible.

“I think the guide is very clear. Exclude certain industries from direct investments, including tobacco, and work towards zero holdings.”

The investment managers have advised that specific exclusions of companies in their portfolios would not necessarily damage long-term outcomes but would limit their flexibility.

They also said the removal of direct investments in fossil fuels would not have a material impact on their portfolios other than limiting short-term income.

Councillors voted unanimously to instruct the managers to reduce their holdings accordingly and not to set a limit on the percentage of the shares invested in renewable energy. In a report, council accountant Liz Jones said that Investec had for some time steered away from investing in companies with poor governance records, such as Sports Direct.

She also raised the difficulty of labelling a company “good” or “bad” because of its emissions and making investments based on these judgements.

The report said: “Businesses such as cement firms and mining companies produce significant carbon emissions but are not the first line of attack as they’re not oil and gas producers.

“Oil and gas producers argue that users of gas and oil produce 40 per cent more greenhouse gases than they do. Additionally there are many ways of measuring a business or an industry’s carbon credentials.

“While the means of evaluating carbon output are becoming more sophisticated, they rely on the participation of businesses that generally have an incentive to try to push greenhouse gas emissions back down the supply chain, such as software companies or wind turbine manufacturers.”