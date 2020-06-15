Flooding problem solved

DRAINS in Church Lane, Peppard, have been cleared to prevent homes being flooded.

The work was carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, following complaints by residents Victoria Cooper and Sharon Chamberlain.

The pair said a drain in the lane, near the village primary school, blocked almost every time it rained. The suspected cause was pine needles from nearby trees.

If the floodwater was high it could flow into the gardens of nearby properties and kill the grass.

In January the water covered driveways, eroding the tarmac and damaging property.

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the village on the county council, told parish councillors the problem had now been resolved, although another villager had complained.

He said: “The drainage officer has confirmed he visited the site in rain and everything was working but he added that he is provisionally looking to add a couple of gullies to help prevent blockages at entry so hopefully that will resolve the new complainant’s issues if they haven’t been resolved already.

“If more problems do arise we will have to visit them as they happen.”