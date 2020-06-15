Cyclist dies

A CYCLIST died after he was involved in a collision with a Fiat car in Sonning on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old man died at the scene in Thames Street after the incident shortly before 7.50am.

The road was closed between Sonning Bridge and Sonning Farm for several hours.

Police said the man’s family had been informed. Inspector Simon Hills, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to call 101. I would ask that any motorists who were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage, please review it to check if anything significant has been captured .”

• A 22-year-old woman from Reading was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink or drugs and is in custody.