Births now registering

PARENTS in Oxfordshire who have been waiting to register their child’s birth can now do so — as long as they were born before March 9.

Oxfordshire County Council is offering face-to-face registrations by appointment in line with Government advice.

Birth registrations across the UK were stopped due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

A secure space has been established at County Hall in Oxford to handle these appointments.

However, there is a backlog of unregistered births and the council will deal with requests in order of dates of birth.

Council staff are contacting parents to make appointments and the first batch will be released for babies born up to March 9.

Once an appointment is made, the parents will receive an email to confirm their appointment.

Births can only be registered if the baby was born in Oxfordshire.