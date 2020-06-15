Binky joins meeting

REMOTE meetings are still throwing up issues for Henley town councillors.

At recent meeting of the planning committee, which took place on the Zoom service, Councillor Donna Crook apologised to colleagues when they were interrupted by Binky, her terrier cross, barking in the background.

Councillor Crook tells me: “She’s quite a little madam. I was fidgeting quite noticeably in the last full council meeting because I was trying to keep her entertained off camera.”