Monday, 15 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Binky joins meeting

REMOTE meetings are still throwing up issues for Henley town councillors.

At recent meeting of the planning committee, which took place on the Zoom service, Councillor Donna Crook apologised to colleagues when they were interrupted by Binky, her terrier cross, barking in the background.

Councillor Crook tells me: “She’s quite a little madam. I was fidgeting quite noticeably in the last full council meeting because I was trying to keep her entertained off camera.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33