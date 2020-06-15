Road to be narrowed to prevent speeding

ACTION is to be taken to tackle speeding in Gillotts Lane, Henley.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, plans to introduce measures including:

• A “build-out” about 8m long and 1m wide along the north side of the road, about 200m south of its junction with the exit to Gillotts School. This will reduce the width of the carriageway from 4.6m to 3.25m.

• The road will also be narrowed to the same width between the entrance to the public footpath off the lane and the entrance to Garden Cottage.

• Piority will be given to traffic heading north towards Greys Road.

• New signs and reflective bollards.

The semi-rural road, which is in Harpsden parish, will also be resurfaced and a drainage system installed to stop water running on to neighbouring properties.

The work is designed to prevent speeding as traffic is expected to increase following the construction of 163 new houses at Highlands Park, formerly the Highlands Farm industrial estate off Greys Road.

The plans were welcomed by Henley Town Council’s planning committee.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who also represents Henley on the county council, told a virtual meeting: “It’s a narrow lane at the best of times and this is integral to the Highlands Park development as Harspden village was worried about the traffic increase. This will no doubt happen so we must make sure we slow it down.

“I’ve discussed this with highways officers and they’ve thought it through very carefully. They’ve spent a lot of time and it deserves our wholehearted support.”

Councillor Rob Romans said: “This lane is also used by a lot of country walkers and this would give them some needed protection.”

But Councillor Donna Crook opposed the plans, saying: “It starts at a bend with no clear passing place and motorists will have to back up all the way to the bottom if they meet someone coming the other way.

“They could end up backing into the driveway of Garden Cottage. That area’s a real bottleneck for delivery drivers, schools buses and things like that.”

Councillor Ian Clark agreed, saying that a one-way system should be introduced instead.