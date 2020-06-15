Office block conversion to flats opposed

REVISED plans to build 42 flats on the site of a Henley office block have been opposed by the town council.

Developers Chaskel Rand and Joel Sofer, of London, want planning permission to demolish the two-storey Andersen House in Newtown Road and build two blocks of flats.

Each block would be up to four storeys tall, with

221 sq m of commercial space to address concerns about the loss of employment land. There would also be 47 parking spaces for residents and visitors only.

The previous application, submitted 18 months ago and opposed by the council, included space for 61 bays on the other side of the street.

The developers have said that eight of the flats would be “affordable” units, to be sold under shared ownership schemes, whereas they previously claimed this would make the scheme unviable.

However, South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, requires 40 per cent of properties on new developments to be affordable.

A virtual meeting of the town council’s planning committee recommended the application is refused.

They said the site wasn’t earmarked for housing in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, which says the Newtown industrial estate should remain a key employment centre.

Members also pointed out that the district council’s emerging local plan was likely to require an additional hectare of commercial space in Henley.

They said all 91 units at the nearby Regus business complex, which was refurbished in December 2018, were occupied, which proved the need for office space.

There were also concerns about the lack of parking for the tenants of the commercial part of the development as there isn’t much space on the street.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “The eight affordable units don’t include any for social rent so it doesn’t actually cater for our housing need.”

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “The lack of affordable housing is farcical but we should go back with some constructive suggestions as to what would be acceptable, not just hit them with a blanket ‘no’.”

Mayor Ken Arlett said: “There are already houses and flats being built in Henley and empty units everywhere. There are ‘affordable’ homes at Highlands Park but they’re going for about £480,000 so the proposed flats would go for similar or higher.”

The developers say there is no demand for the existing office block, the former home of digital signage firm Onelan, due to its poor quality.

They already have permission to convert the building into 11 flats.

The district council’s economic development officers say the site must remain mixed-use and they wouldn’t support plans for additional flats instead of offices.

The site is next to the former LA Fitness gym, which was converted into the Henley Manor care home last year despite objections, and the former RPS Energy building, which was converted into the Hill View flats two years ago.