Leisure centre set to re-open

HENLEY leisure centre could re-open next month.

The Gillotts Lane facility, which is operated by GLL on behalf of South Oxfordshire District Council, has been closed since the start of the coronavirus lockdown on March 24.

Plans are being drawn up to re-open in July if the lockdown measures continue to be eased.

A council spokesman said: “The council is in continuing discussions with GLL about a support package and the safe re-opening of centres when permitted.

“This has been a challenging time for the leisure sector and we would welcome any government financial support.

“It is unclear when the centres are able to open and what the ‘new normal’ will be with social distancing measures in place.”

The District Councils’ Network, which represents 187 authorities, has warned that many leisure centres may be forced to close, or operate on a restricted basis, without government support.

The network carried out a survey that found that leisure services in council areas lost more than £45 million in income in April compared with the same period last year.

South Oxfordshire was among the 92 councils that responded to the survey but the council spokesman said he couldn’t comment on the viability of its leisure centres.