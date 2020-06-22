Council leaders support Black Lives Matter campaign

THE leader of South Oxfordshire District Council is supporting the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Sue Cooper has written a joint letter with Emily Smith, leader of Vale of White Horse District Council, saying that even though the issue may not seem a local one, discrimination exists everywhere.

The letter reads: “Like many of you, we share in the sadness, horror and anger at the death of George Floyd in the US and at the unfolding events that have followed.

“Time and again around the world, innocent people are persecuted, discriminated against and killed purely because of the colour of their skin or where they were born.

“It’s devastating that we’re well into the 21st century and this remains an issue. We share in the global outrage about this issue and it’s wrong to remain silent. At South Oxfordshire and the Vale, we are fiercely committed to giving a voice to and representing all who suffer discrimination, persecution, hatred or injustice.

“We practice equality, fairness and inclusion and we believe in everybody — whoever you are, you are most welcome here. Through many of our services, we work hard to ensure marginalised and isolated members of communities get all the support they need.

“No one need accept injustice, no one is without a voice, but sometimes they need others to help their voice to be heard and so we stand with all our residents in saying we are absolutely committed to help create an equal society for all.”