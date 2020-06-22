Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
A BENCH which commemorates a young man who died ... [more]
Monday, 22 June 2020
A DEEP clean will take place in Nettlebed from October 5 to 7.
Contractors for South Oxfordshire District Council will remove litter, weeds and moss from pavements.
22 June 2020
