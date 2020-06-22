Developer under fire over three new homes

PLANS to demolish a house in Henley and build three in its place have been opposed by town councillors.

Palatine Homes, of Beaconsfield, is seeking planning permission to redevelop a 0.41-acre site in Greys Road opposite the entrance to Chilterns End Close.

The developer wants to build three detached properties of two-and-a-half storeys each with at least four bedrooms and three parking spaces.

It says the development would be a “desirable living environment” and the design of the houses would complement neighbouring properties with brick facades and areas of Tudor-style boarding.

Plans for three homes on a plot a few doors away were given planning permission last year.

But town planner Louise Morton, representing neighbour Luke Thompson, told a virtual meeting of the town council’s planning committee that the scheme would be “gross overdevelopment”.

She added: “There’s virtually no separation between the proposed properties and those next to it... it will have an unacceptable impact.”

She claimed the developer had removed several trees before commissioning a report which said there were none of any value on the site.

The committee said it would be infill development, which is allowed in principle under Henley’s neighbourhood plan, but these houses would be too big.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It’s overbearing and unneighbourly and I question why highways officers haven’t gone to town on this as there’ll be another driveway very near the Wootton Road roundabout.”

Mayor Ken Arlett said: “On that side of the roundabout, similar schemes have normally gone for two houses. Three is definitely overdevelopment.”

The committee also opposed plans to refurbish the inside of a Grade II listed house in Gravel Hill.

Michael Sharp wants to install an en-suite bathroom in a bedroom and convert the loft into another bedroom with an en-suite.

He says his “modest” proposal would enhance the house’s historic character.

But Sue James, who lives next door, objected, saying a proposed roof vent would lead to used air coming into her bedroom window.

She said: “The vent system needs soundproofing so will create considerable noise and would soundproofing allow the walls to breathe?”

She said her house was already dominated by next door with little privacy, adding: “The one thing it does currently enjoy is peace. I am seriously concerned.”

The Henley and District Housing Trust, which owns Ms James’s house, has also objected.

Chief executive Linda Collison said: “Any change in that property has a huge effect on the courtyard next door. Planning officers must visit the site to fully appreciate the impact.”

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “To vent a shower room into a neighbour’s enclosed space is an environmental health concern. This is inappropriate development for a listed building.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will decide both applications.