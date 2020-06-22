Campaigners oppose 28,500 new homes

CAMPAIGNERS have vowed to challenge proposals to build 28,500 new homes in South Oxfordshire.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England is opposing the district council’s local plan, which will go before a planning inspector at a series of online hearings next month.

If the document is approved, it will form a legally binding framework for the number and location of new housing developments to be allocated in the district until 2034.

The plan was drawn up under the previous Conservative administration and the Liberal Democrat and Green Party coalition that took over a year ago had hoped to scrap it.

However, the Government has the authority to go ahead, saying failure to do so would risk tens of millions of pounds of funding for infrastructure improvements. The campaign group claims the plan overestimates future population growth and says the proposals would have a “significant” impact on transport infrastructure, services and facilities and affect residents’ quality of life.

Professor Richard Harding, chairman of CPRE South Oxfordshire, said: “It’s hard to see how we can have much impact when the Government has already made clear that his supposedly independent inspector should find the plan sound.

“However, we will continue to make the argument at the hearings that the housing numbers are vastly in excess of our predicted population growth.

“This means we are putting our countryside at risk when we know how vital it is for both climate change and for our health and wellbeing, especially given the impacts of covid-19.”