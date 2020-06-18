Council hopes to revive Henley’s bus service

DISCUSSIONS are taking place to elect a new provider for Henley’s bus service.

Reading Buses operated the 151, 152 and 153 routes since taking over from White Coaches in August 2018, but decided to end the partnership after a fall in passenger numbers.

Coronavirus saw the service temporarily suspended and the contract with Reading Buses ended on April 9.

The town council is now in talks with an alternative service provider and it hopes to commission a new service, which will be responsible once the threat of the pandemic has signifcantly reduced.

It is a non-profit service and is supported through housing developer financial contributions and subsidy from the town council, which has been supporting the routes since Oxfordshire County Council removed all its bus subsidies as a cost-cutting measure in 2016.

Henley councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “We are determined to continue a community bus service for Henley.

“We realise that this bus serves many members and sections of our community. It is also a contribution to improvement of air quality in Henley.

“We can wholeheartedly thank Reading Buses for their service over the past two years. Their service has been reliable, exemplary and the drivers were always helpful, courteous and polite.”

In March, councillors agreed to extend the Saturday service by three months from April 1, using £3,000 of funding received from developers.

The Saturday service began in March 2019 as a year-long trial in response to demand and as an extension to the weekday service.