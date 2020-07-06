Road melts in heat

HOLES appeared in a Henley raod after prolonged heat caused the tarmac to melt.

The surface of Greys Road was melting on the approach to Rotherfield Greys and a cluster of holes formed near Cowfields Farm.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, was alerted on Thursday evening last week and reported it.

He said: “It was between the Henley boundary and Rotherfield Greys. The tar was melting and because cars were driving over it, it had become rutted.

“I alerted all of the council officers that I knew and within an hour we had a gritter out.

“At some point, there will have to be some remedial work done on that stretch.”

The road repairs were completed by 8pm.