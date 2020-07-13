Footpath widening ruled out on cost

A FOOTPATH will not be widened to improve access for people in wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Henley councillors rejected the idea on the grounds of cost.

The council received a request to widen and improve the path alongside 40 Acre Field, from Tilebarn Close to the junction with Pack and Prime Lane.

It is a popular route for people who want to visit the Sue Ryder Memorial Woodland but is often boggy in winter months and is only wide enough for single file.

The path is currently bordered by fencing along 40 Acre Field, which is leased by the council. Widening it would involve moving the fence line on to the tenanted land.

A meeting of the council’s the recreation and amenities committee the cost of surfacing the path and refencing it would be between £20,000 and £65,000.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the committee, said: “There is a lot going on at the moment and we don’t have the funding to be spending willy-nilly.

“We quite simply don’t have the staff time either really to take on a huge project.”

Councillor Glen Lambert said: “It is a lot of money at the wrong time but I don’t think the scheme should get lost and I think the proposals are well worth exploring.

“That long, straight, very narrow and awkward footpath is pretty substandard and widening it and making it akin to the Peppard Lane bridleway is a very good idea.

“It is very boggy and muddy and in the winter it is horrendous.”

Councillor Sarah Miller said: “It is a huge amount of money and I think this has come at the wrong time.

“I like the path myself and the rural character of it but I can understand that for anybody with mobility problems it is difficult to get along.”

If the footpath was widened, the Countryside Services team at Oxfordshire County Council might consider upgrading it to a bridleway.