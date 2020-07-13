Monday, 13 July 2020

LIBRARIES in Oxfordshire have launched this year’s summer reading challenge for children.

It’s called Silly Squad and is a celebration of funny books, happiness and laughter.

Although libraries are only now starting to open due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents and carers can sign up children at sillysquad.org.uk

The Silly Squad is a team of adventurous animal friends who love reading, especially books that make them laugh but they must watch out for the mysterious baddie waiting to spoil their antics. As they read, children unlock digital rewards, activities and videos on the Silly Squad website.

For more information, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/
SummerReadingChallenge

