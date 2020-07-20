Monday, 20 July 2020

£6,500 bill for eviction

THE eviction of travellers from Gardiner recreation ground in Goring has cost the parish council about £6,545.

The authority hired private enforcers to turf 12 caravans off its land at Upper Red Cross Road last month.

It also used specialist cleaners to remove litter and human waste from the site, which cost about £1,350, while the bailiffs charged £4,525 and there were £670 in costs for staff hours and the purchase of new locks and chains.

Some of the money will be reclaimed thanks to an £800 donation from the Sheepcot Residents’ Association and an online fundraising campaign.

Waste management firm Grundon has offered to donate two security gates for Gardiner rec, which would cost about £1,000 to install, and the council is looking to review security at all its sites.

