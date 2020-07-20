Housing plan debate to be screened online

A HOUSING blueprint for South Oxfordshire is being scrutinised as part of a virtual process.

The local plan, which determines the district’s needs until 2034, is the subject of an examination hearing, which is due to run for the next three weeks.

The online hearing began on Tuesday and can be viewed online through the council’s YouTube page.

South Oxfordshire District Council submitted the plan to the secretary of state for housing at the end of March for independent review.

Robert Jenrick has ordered the authority to adopt the local plan by December. In October, he banned the council from debating or making any decisions on the subject for five months after learning councillors were being recommended to withdraw the existing plan.

A coalition of Green and Liberal Democrat councillors took charge of the council last May and immediately raised concerns with the Conservatives’ version.

It said not enough thought had been given to the environmental impact, but the council was under pressure to adopt the plan in order to secure millions of pounds in infrastructure funding.

The plan, which was first devised six years ago, includes room for 28,500 new homes.

The majority of homes would be built at seven sites: Land west of Culham Science Centre; land east of Berinsfield; Chalgrove Airfield; Northfield; Grenoble Road; Oxford Brookes University Wheatley Campus and land north east of Oxford, known as land north of Bayswater Brook.

The number of houses, impact on the green belt and approach to mitigation measures, will all be discussed during the examination hearing, which will be overseen by inspector Jonathan Bore.

Councillor Anne-Marie Simpson, cabinet member for planning, said: “I would encourage anybody with an interest in issues that will affect their communities to tune in.”

Matters relating to Henley are due to be discussed at 10am on August 4, subject to any changes to the schedule.

To watch the hearing, visit shorturl.at/deAG2