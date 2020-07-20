Monday, 20 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Verge damage

ROADSIDE verges on both sides of Mill Lane in Shiplake have been damaged.

Vehicles used for the construction of homes in the area have been blamed and they are often seeing using residential driveways as passing places.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has been asked to carry out repairs.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33